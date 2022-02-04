Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 1,759,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $583.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

