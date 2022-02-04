Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HEPA stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

