Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $874.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

