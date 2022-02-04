Hershey Trust Co. Buys 26,640 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,787. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

