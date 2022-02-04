Hershey Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hershey Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. C3.ai comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 942.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 533,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $176.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

