Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $131.08

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.08, but opened at $127.55. Heska shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 23 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 689.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

