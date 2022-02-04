Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly Sells 10,003 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HES opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

