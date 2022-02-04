Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 5.14% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

