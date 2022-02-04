Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 467,718 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,718 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Gores Guggenheim worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.