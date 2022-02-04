Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 759,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000.

Shares of SIERU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sierra Lake Acquisition (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.