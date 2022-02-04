Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 759,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000.

Shares of SIERU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

