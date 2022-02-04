HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.35. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1,565 shares.

HPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

