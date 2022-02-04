HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,893 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $55,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

