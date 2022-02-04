HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $69,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

