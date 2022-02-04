HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $62,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

