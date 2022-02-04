HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,248 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $92,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $261.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average of $273.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.