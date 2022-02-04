HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,713 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

