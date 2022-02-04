Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HIHO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,997. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41. Highway has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

