Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.40

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $355.40 and traded as high as $369.20. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $367.85, with a volume of 1,887 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

