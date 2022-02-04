HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Price Down 3%

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) shares were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 187,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 299,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

