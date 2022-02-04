Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

