Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

