Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.56 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $451.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.