Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLAC stock opened at $372.32 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.