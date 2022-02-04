Holderness Investments Co. Sells 365 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

