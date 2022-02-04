Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $262.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average of $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

