Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

