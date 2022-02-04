Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Donald W. Washington Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Donald W. Washington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $19,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $348.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

