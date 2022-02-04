Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

