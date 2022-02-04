Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

