Hourglass Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

