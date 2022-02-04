Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

