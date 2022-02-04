HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Posts Earnings Results

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

