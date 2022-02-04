HS Management Partners LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,176,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,880 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 6.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $214,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $228.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.