HS Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,905 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $122,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.86. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

