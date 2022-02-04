Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avista by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

