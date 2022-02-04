Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,062 shares of company stock valued at $57,224,903. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

