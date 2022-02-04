Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 135.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,473 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $83.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

