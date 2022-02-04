HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.75.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,635. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

