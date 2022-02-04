Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,094 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

