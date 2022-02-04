Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million.
TSE HBM opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.54.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
