Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.54.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.