Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
HBM opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
