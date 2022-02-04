Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

