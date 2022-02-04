Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

