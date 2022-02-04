HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.99. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.