HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.99. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.