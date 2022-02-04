Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hysan Development stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

