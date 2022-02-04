I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

I-Mab stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

