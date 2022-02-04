Ian Cockerill Purchases 3,500 Shares of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$46.35 ($32.87) per share, with a total value of A$162,225.00 ($115,053.19).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.
About BHP Group
