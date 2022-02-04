Ian Cockerill Purchases 3,500 Shares of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$46.35 ($32.87) per share, with a total value of A$162,225.00 ($115,053.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

