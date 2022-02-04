iBTC One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One iBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a market capitalization of $16,121.64 and $13.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

