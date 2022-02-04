Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ICCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Icecure Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ICCM stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Icecure Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Icecure Medical stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icecure Medical were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

