Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDEA. raised their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

IDEA opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £765.06 million and a PE ratio of 132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.40. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

